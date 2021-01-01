Uganda Cup: Wakiso Giants eliminate Tooro as Express FC send URA home

SC Villa also made the last eight list after seeing off Onduparaka

Wakiso Giants have made it to the Uganda Cup quarter-finals after drawing 2-2 with Tooro United away at Buhinga Stadium to advance on a 7-3 aggregate score.

Eric Akolo and Oshaba Marvin scored for the hosts with Joshua Lubwama and Viane Ssekajjugo replying for the visitors.

Having won the first leg 5-1, the Purple Sharks were halfway into the last eight and it explains why they started the game casually. Tooro wanted to prove to a handful of fans that the first leg loss was just out of bad luck, and they showed it by having a strong start.

However, neither of the two teams managed to get a goal in the first half.

A minute after the break, Akol punished the Sharks for a slow start to put a smile on his teammates and technical bench.

The goal was cancelled in the 63rd minute when Lubwama was let loose in the danger zone and he punished the defenders by shooting past the custodian.

It seemed Tooro would win it when Wakiso conceded a penalty with five minutes to go and Oshaba rose for the occasion, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

But with seconds to go, Ssekajjugo broke the hearts of the home team's supporters with an equalizer.

Ugandan Premier League leaders Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC crashed out of the annual competition after being held to a goalless draw by Express FC.

The Red Eagles had won 2-1 at the Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in the first leg, and the Tax Collectors needed at least a 1-0 win to make it to the last eight.

The league leaders have, in the past four meetings, failed to defeat Express and coach Sam Ssimbwa was hoping to break the jinx. However, no goal was coming forth and the hosts made it to the last eight.

SC Villa also made it to the next round despite being held to a goalless draw by Onduparaka.

The Jogoo had won the last meeting at the Green Light Stadium by a solitary goal and they jealously guarded their advantage to progress.

The overall winner will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.