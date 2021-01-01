Uganda Cup: Wakiso Giants gutted to let in two goals vs Water FC – Bamweyana

The Ugandan tactician was delighted to seal a Round of 16 spot but was disapointed to concede two goals against the Fufa Big League side

Wakiso Giants coach Douglas Bamweyana was left gutted after the team conceded two goals despite reaching the Round of 16 of the Uganda Cup at the expense of Water FC.

The Purple Sharks won the return leg at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium 3-1 on Saturday to qualify 5-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg 2-1.

Despite reaching the Round of 16, Bamweyana has hit out at his team for conceding two goals, insisting they should have controlled the match better and "kept everything clean".

“The challenge and our disappointment is we conceded two goals in those games,” Bamweyana said as quoted by Kawowo Sports after the game.

“We should have controlled everything better and kept everything clean but overall, the most important things to go to the next stage and these cup games are really tight and tough with teams below always putting up a stern fight especially teams above them.”

Bamweyana further challenged his players to start producing such results in the Ugandan Premier League, where they are currently struggling to win matches.

“The feeling we have is an expected one,” Bamweyana continued. “I think wins against yes a good team like Water that is in a league below us is a bare minimum.

“So we can’t say we are very happy because we were expected to do justice to that.”

Against Waters in the return leg, Tom Masiko, Ibrahim Kasule, and Ivan Bogere scored the goals on the day for the Sharks, while William Kiibi scored the opponents’ lone goal, as he did in the reverse fixture.

There was only one change from the Wakiso team that started the first leg with Lawrence Bukenya replacing Joshua Lubwama. The Sharks were dominant from start to finish but failed to break the deadlock until the half-hour mark when Masiko scored from over 40 yards.

Kasule added another after beating a few defenders in the area before slotting home as the first half ended 2-0.

A few minutes into the second half, there was a triple change with Yasin Mugume, Rahmat Ssenfuka, and Swaib Mudde replacing Kasule, Masiko, and Geriga Atendele.

Mugume made an instant impact, creating a goal for Bogere with a low cross – his first for the club. Amos Muwonge and Gadafi Wahab also later came on, for Ssekajugo and Bukenya, as we consolidated the lead before Kiibi pulled one back for the visitors.

Sharks will turn their focus to the league with a short trip to Kavumba Recreation Ground, where they will Soltilo Bright Stars.