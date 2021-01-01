Uganda Cup: Vipers SC to play Busoga United as Express tackle Kyetume in Round of 32

Only top-tier teams and those plying trade in Fufa Big League will be considered in this year's edition

At least three Uganda Premier League teams will be eliminated from the Uganda Cup in the Round of 32 after the draw was made on Tuesday.

Reigning league champions Viper SC who won the competition way back in 2016 will be battling for a slot in the next round against Busoga United. The recent meeting was in December 2020 in a league assignment where the Venoms claimed a 5-3 win despite being away.

Kyetume have been paired against 10-time champions Express FC. The Red Eagles aim at making a return to the continental assignment and this will be the shortest route possible.

In another all-UPL clash, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC will play Mbarara City FC.

Onduparaka will play Luwero FC while Wakiso Giants will battle to advance against minnows Water FC. Another UPL side BUL FC will play Blacks Power as KCCA FC tackle Nyamityobora.

Malaba Youth Development Association (Myda) FC play Proline FC as Police FC make a trip to Calvary FC.

The competition will be played on a home and away basis with the games set to be played between April 5-11. In this edition, only teams playing in the UPL and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Big League will be considered.

Article continues below

The overall winner will take part in the Caf Confederation Cup next season. Last season, KCCA FC had the opportunity to represent Uganda in the competition. The annual tournament was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic and Fufa opted to give Kasasiro Boys an opportunity to play in the continental competition.

However, they were eliminated by AS Kigali of Rwanda.

Full fixture:

Terrazo & Tiles FC vs Maroons FC

Onduparaka FC vs Luwero Utd FC

Vipers SC vs Busoga Utd FC

Water FC vs Wakiso Giants FC

Kitara FC vs Kigezi HomeBoyz FC

Blacks Power FC vs BUL FC

KCCA FC vs Nyamityobora FC

Gadafi FC vs Mbale Heroes FC

Proline FC vs MYDA FC

Kyetume FC vs Express FC

Kataka FC vs Tooro Utd FC

Paidha Black Angels vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC

Police FC vs Calvary FC

URA FC vs Mbarara City FC

Arua Hill FC vs UPDF FC

SC Villa vs Ndejje University FC