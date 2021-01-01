Uganda Cup: Vipers SC stage comeback against UPDF FC, Express down URA FC

The matches - played at various fields - are part of the knockout rounds for the domestic tournament

Vipers SC downed UPDF FC 3-1 in a Uganda Cup Round of 16 first-leg tie that was held at Bombo Military Barracks on Saturday.

An own goal by Joseph Vuni, and two strikes from Yusuf Sentamu and Ibrahim Orit ensured the Venoms fought back to claim the win while Brian Kayanja scored the only goal for the military side.

UPDF took a surprising lead in the 11th minute when Kayanja found the back of the net. The Venoms did not look a side in hurry to equalise until the 30th minute when they threatened but the opponents - who had camped in their area - blocked their efforts.

Bobosi Byaruhanga of Vipers became the first player to be yellow-carded in the game in the 37th minute. Fred Kajoba made two changes in the 45th minute when Ceasar Manzoki and Milton Karisa came on for David Bagoole and Lawrence Tezikya.

Sentamu could have equalised for the Venoms in the 50th minute but UPDF's goalkeeper Eric Kabowa denied him. UPDF then conceded in the 64th minute after Vuni headed into his own net from a corner delivery by Byaruhanga.

In the 66th minute, Orit gave Vipers the lead before he was yellow-carded a minute later. Kajoba made further changes that saw Allan Kayiwa and Livingstone Mulondo come on for Ssentamu and Galiwango.

Sentamu scored the third goal in the 90th minute after he connected with a clinical delivery by Abraham Ndugwa.

Meanwhile, Express FC defeated Premier League rivals URA FC by a 2-1 margin to claim the first leg victory. Dada Ibrahim scored in the second minute for the Tax Collectors before Martin Kizza and Eric Kambale scored Express' goals.

Ibrahim scored early in the game to earn his first goal for the URA before Kizza scored an equaliser for the Red Eagles in the 16th minute. Ibrahim could have scored his second in the 24th minute but his header went out from close range.

Sam Ssimbwa made a change in the 35th minute when he threw Ivan Sserubiri into action in place of Julius Mutyaba. Four minutes later, Sserubiri was yellow-carded before the players ended the first half with the score tied at 1-1.

Eric Kambale scored the second for URA in the 64th minute before Ssimbwa made another change in the 72nd minute with Joakim Ojera withdrawn and his place given to Davis Ssali. Brian Nkuubi replaced Shafiq Kagimu in the 82nd minute but the changes could not help alter the scoreline.

In Arua, Sports Club Villa emerged 1-0 winners courtesy of a goal scored by Faizo Kazibwe against Onduparaka FC.