Uganda Cup: Vipers SC must keep double dream alive vs Busoga United – Kajoba

The veteran tactician insist their main target is to win more than one trophy this campaign hence their seriousness in the domestic cup

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has called on his players to complete the job they started at home when they travel to face Busoga United in the return leg of the Round of 32 of the Ugandan Cup on Friday.

The Venoms picked up a 3-0 win in the first leg played at St Mary’s Kitende on Monday with the goals coming from Congolese import Cesar Manzoki, who notched a double, and Ibrahim Orit.

With the two sides facing off in Njeru on Friday, the Ugandan Premier League champions will be hoping to replicate their success in the first leg and advance to the Round of 16.

Kajoba’s side had its Uganda Cup journey ruined by minnows Kajjansi United at this stage last season and it is the reason coach Kajoba has made it clear to his players they have to win and keep their target of winning a double alive.

“We must play better than we did at home,” Kajoba told the club’s official website. “It’s the second leg of a knock-out tie that will give us the chance to progress further, it’s an objective that we want to achieve this season, winning a double.”

The veteran tactician maintained, despite winning the first leg 3-0, the tie is not over yet, insisting his players must strive to get the work done away from home.

“It will be a difficult match despite Busoga United losing in Kitende, it does not mean that everything is done and dusted,” Kajoba continued.

“There is quite some work for us to accomplish, we will need to go out there with the right attitude.”

However, Kajoba will have to navigate the fixture without key player David Bagoole, who is out with a bout of malaria and hence will not travel to face his former team, while Lawrence Tezikya is available for selection and could make the matchday squad.

Bobosi Byaruhanga missed the first leg but is back in training with the rest of the team, Allan Kayiwa pulled out of the last training session with a knock thus will not travel to Njeru, while Asiku Bashir and Shaban Mohammad remain unavailable through club suspension.