Uganda Cup: Vipers SC eliminate Busoga United, URA advance after slim win over Mbarara City

The overall winner will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season

Vipers SC have advanced to the Uganda Cup Round of 16 after defeating Busoga United 2-1 at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Friday.

Yunus Ssentamu and Lawrence Tezikya struck in either half for the Venoms while the hosts got a goal through Isaac Wagoina. As a result, the reigning Ugandan Premier League champions have advanced 5-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 win in the first leg.

On Friday, the hosts came into the match hoping to overturn the 3-0 deficit suffered in the initial meeting at the St Mary's Kitende owing to goals from Caesar Manzoki, who scored a brace, and Ibrahim Orit.

The Venoms needed just 24 minutes to score their first goal. Richard Basangwa picked out Ssentamu in the danger zone and the latter easily beat the goalkeeper from about 10-yards.

After the break, the hosts came back stronger and managed to equalize in the 65th minute courtesy of Wagoina's header.

However, with five minutes to go, Tezikya managed to connect with Joseph Dhata's pass to ensure his team carried the day.

URA FC also made it to the next round after defeating Mbarara City by a solitary goal.

The two teams had settled for a goalless draw in the first leg and a scoring draw for the Tax Collectors or a win of any kind for any team would have sealed progress to the next round.

It was the visitors who managed to score the all-important goal in the 13th minute through Brian Majwega to advance.

In another game played on the same day, Maroons FC defeated Terrazzo and Tiles 6-0 to advance 7-1 on aggregate. The overall winner will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Friday results:

Maroons 6-0 Terrazzo and Tiles (agg. 7-1)

Busoga United 1-2 Vipers SC (agg.1-5)

Mbarara City 0-1 URA (agg. 0-1)