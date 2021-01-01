Uganda Cup: Vipers SC cannot afford mistakes against UPDF FC – Kajoba

The Ugandan tactician reveals the kind of game awaiting the Venoms when they face the Soldiers in the Round of 16 fixture

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has cautioned his charges to avoid making mistakes when they take on UPDF FC in the Uganda Cup on Saturday.

The Venoms will travel to Bombo Military grounds for the second time this season to face the Soldiers in the first leg of the Round of 16 and will be keen to keep their chase for a double this season alive against their stubborn opponents.

Vipers are on course to win the Ugandan Premier League title after their convincing 4-0 win against MYDA FC on Wednesday and they will now shift their focus to the domestic cup, the reason coach Kajoba pleaded with his players to avoid mistakes and make sure they knock out their opponents.

“We cannot afford to make mistakes because the nature of this competition leaves us with not many choices,” Kajoba told the club’s official website ahead of the first leg battle.

“We face a fellow league side that proved stubborn in our first meeting this season so the only way to progress to the next round is to knock them out and it’s what we will be looking for.”

The Venoms cruised to this stage following a 5-1 aggregate win over Busoga United while Kefa Kisala’s side had a slightly more challenging route against Fufa Big League side Arua Hills which beat them in Arua before the army side rallied all its efforts and dumped them out in the return leg in Bombo.

Vipers’ last visit to Bombo earlier in April saw them travel minus striker Yunus Sentamu who was suspended after accumulating three yellow cards in the league but the player will now be available for selection, similar to Fabien Mutombora and Abraham Ndugwa, who have recovered from injuries.

Kajoba will, however, miss the services of Siraje Sentamu, who is still out nursing injury and did not travel with the team to Bombo.

During their last meeting, Vipers won the league tie 3-0 and another win for the Venoms will boost their confidence before the two sides lock horns in the return leg at the St Mary’s Kitende Stadium to determine who progresses to the quarter-finals on Monday.