Uganda Cup: URA to open week against Wakiso Giants as KCCA face Dove FC

Teams will be battling for quarter-final slots from Tuesday next week across the country

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has set the dates of the Uganda Cup Round of 16.

Five games will be played in midweek with the other three set for the weekend from March 10. The first match will be between top tier sides URA who will host Wakiso Giants in the Arena of Visions in Ndejje on Tuesday, March 10.

A day later, nine-time winners, SC Villa will welcome Mbarara City at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, hoping to make it to the quarters.

More teams

Defending Ugandan Premier League champions KCCA, who have also won the competition 10 times, will travel to Masindi where they will play Dove FC at Katusabe Grounds on Thursday, March 12.

Kyetume will host Maroons at The Mighty Arena in Jinja a day later, with Light SS playing UPDF at Soroti Grounds.

Kiboga Young will have a date with the defending champions Proline FC at Mbale Municipal Stadium, while Tooro United will host Kitara at St. Pauls Seminary Grounds on March 14.

The final match will be played on Sunday, March 15 at Mbale Municipal Stadium between Kataka and Free Stars.

The winners will advance to the quarter-finals with the overall winner getting a chance to play in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Schedule:

URA vs Wakiso Giants - March 10

SC Villa vs Mbarara City - March 11

Dove vs KCCA - March 12

Kyetume vs Maroons - March 13

Light SS vs UPDF - March 13

Kiboga Young vs Proline - March 14

Tooro United vs Kitara - March 14

Kataka vs Free Stars - March 15