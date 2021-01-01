Uganda Cup: URA FC have made amends to face Express FC – Ssimbwa

The veteran tactician admits the Tax Collectors must up their game if they are to get a good result against the Red Eagles

Uganda Revenue Authority FC coach Sam Ssimbwa has confessed they have worked on their mistakes in readiness for their Uganda Cup first leg clash against Express FC on Saturday.

The Tax Collectors will travel to the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku for just their second time this season to lock horns against the Red Eagles in the Round of 16 fixture with the return leg slated for the Arena of Visions in Ndejje next Tuesday.

The two Ugandan giants have already met twice in the Premier League in this campaign with Express sealing a double and coach Ssimbwa has admitted they were very disappointed in both games but have rectified their mistakes in readiness for revenge.

“We have looked disappointing in both games against the same opponent this season,” Ssimbwa told the club’s official website. “No surprise that we lost both games.

“The technical team has assessed our mistakes and the team is ready to make amends, the players are fired up for the tie.”

URA forward Steven Mukwala dismissed claims the team has developed an inferiority complex against Express by stating: “I don’t think that is a fair assessment. Yes, we have lost against them twice this season but we also made mistakes in those two games that I think the team has learnt from. I don’t think we shall be that naive this time around.”

Mukwala, who is out of action due to injury, also took his time to tell the fans when he will likely return to action.

“I feel fine and still working to be in the perfect shape, granted an opportunity to play, I want to give the team my best as I often do. The team is ready for this tie.”

Express negotiated their passage into the Round of 16 against Kyetume FC with a tie settling at home after a 2-2 draw away from home while URA had to see off a resilient Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium in a (1-0) win after the two teams had earlier shared the spoils in a goalless draw at the Arena of Visions.

The Tax Collectors will come into the game off a convincing home win against Mbarara, a game that saw them return to winning ways and maintain their push for the league title.

Apart from the injured Mukwala, Ssimbwa will also miss the services of Cromwel Rwothomio and Julius Mutyaba, who are unavailable for selection after they failed to pass late fitness tests and this will be the 19th meeting between the two sides since 2012 but it will be the first time both teams meet outside in the Uganda Cup in the last five years.

Since 2021, URA have won more games in the 18 times the two clubs have met. URA has won seven times and drawn seven times while Express have won just four times.