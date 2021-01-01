Uganda Cup: URA FC gutted with Mbarara City result but tie not lost – Ssimbwa

The veteran tactician was disappointed with the first leg outcome but promises to beat the Ankole Lions in the return leg on Friday

Uganda Revenue Authority coach Sam Ssimbwa has expressed his displeasure at the team’s inability to get a win against Mbarara City in their first leg match in the Round of 32 of the Uganda Cup on Tuesday.

The Tax Collectors played out a 0-0 draw on a rainy evening against Mbarara at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje, a result that left coach Ssimbwa a disappointed man.

The veteran Ugandan tactician has maintained his team deserved to win the game but remained confident they still have the return leg to make things right and qualify to the next stage.

“Disappointing that we haven’t won the game but all isn’t lost,” Ssimbwa told the club’s official website. “We will prepare for Friday and try everything in our power to progress to the next round.”

Ahead of the match, the two sides had only met six times and this was to be the seventh and none of the sides had ever won a game, meaning the Tax Collectors were on a quest for just their first win against the Ankole Lions.

Coach Ssimbwa set up with a 4-4-2 attacking formation - Mutyaba Julius starting in the midfield alongside Majwega Brian and Shafik Kagimu on either side of the flanks while Moses Sseruyidde played a bit more forward behind the two strikers.

The league top scorer Steven Mukwala and Cromwel Rwothomio were charged with the responsibility of scoring goals for the Tax Collectors while Nafian Alionzi started his first game since returning from injury.

Article continues below

The opening exchanges were hugely dominated by URA not only in terms of possession but also in the number of offensive chances created and it took a couple of half-chances in the first half, from Rwothomio in the eighth minute and Mukwala in the 15th minute, before Mbarara took charge of the game.

Sensing danger, Ssimbwa made some changes in the second half as he brought on Ibrahim Dada for Galiwango Ashraf, and it was around the same time when Benjamin Nyakoojo saw his header miss by inches, after an accurate corner kick from Moses Sseruyidde in the 58th minute.

The return leg will be played at Kakyeeka Stadium on Friday, April 9.