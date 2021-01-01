Uganda Cup: URA FC eyes on silverware as they face Mbarara City – Ssimbwa

The veteran tactician maintains the Tax Collectors’ main target is to win silverware as they launch their domestic cup campaign

Uganda Revenue Authority coach Sam Ssimbwa has stated their main target is to win silverware this season as they launch their campaign in the Uganda Cup with a clash against Mbarara City.

The Tax Collectors will host the Ankole Lions at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje on Tuesday for the first leg of the Round of 16 before they travel to Mbarara at Kakyeka Stadium for the return leg on Friday.

URA will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways against Mbarara after they lost 3-1 to Express FC in their last Ugandan Premier League assignment at Wankulukuku Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mbarara themselves will come into this game off the back of an impressive 2-1 win against Wakiso Giants away from home, which was their first win in five, and will be looking to build on this.

Coach Ssimbwa has explained they are open to winning any sort of silverware this campaign and further said he was confident they will bounce back from the last defeat to the Red Eagles.

“Any sort of silverware will be welcome this season,” Ssimbwa told the club’s official website. “The team has been progressing since I took charge and we are looking to continue on this path.”

At this stage in the competition last season, the Tax Collectors had a magnificent showing against Nyamityobora FC in a game they won 8-3 after going into the half-time break leading 6-2 thanks to a Daniel Opolot Isiagi hat-trick before Saidi Kyeyune and Cromwell Rwothomio scored two goals in the second half to climax a near-perfect display.

Ssimbwa will be happy to welcome back Patrick Mbowa after sitting out the away game against Express at Wankulukuku as he was serving a ban for the accumulation of three yellow cards while Ojera Joackiam, who faced the Red Eagles after recovering from injury, will also be available for selection.

Hud Mulikyi is still out injured while Julius Mutyaba also returned to the side against Express after missing ten matches and he will be available for the game.

In the other matches lined up for Tuesday, Proline FC will host MYDA FC at Lugogo Stadium, Gadafi FC will come up against Mbale Heroes at Kyabozinga Stadium, Kitara FC will take on Kigezi Homeboyz FC at Masindi Stadium, Kyetume FC will host Express FC at Fufa Technical Centre – Njeru, while Kataka FC will confront Tooro United at Mbulu Municipal Stadium.