Uganda Cup: SC Villa will not underrate Ndejje University FC – Kaziba

The veteran tactician calls on the Jogoos not to underestimate their rivals whom they face in the domestic cup on Monday

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has stated their readiness to face Ndejje University FC in the first leg of their Round of 32 clash in the Uganda Cup on Monday.

The Jogoos will come into this game, which marks the 47th edition of the domestic competition, on the back of two successive 2-1 away wins in the Ugandan Premier League, against Bright Stars and MYDA FC.

Despite the good run in the league, the veteran Kaziba has warned his players against underrating their opponents, insisting they can do harm and his side must strive to kill the tie at home before the second meeting.

“We will not undermine our opponents because they play in the Big League,” Kaziba told the club’s official website.

“We have prepared for this game the same way we prepare for league games, since it is a two-legged affair, we want to kill off this tie in the first leg.

“We do not have any fresh injuries from our previous game. I hope to play some new faces, those who have shown they deserve a starting spot from the previous training sessions.

“We are at home; we need to win.”

Villa and Ndejje have only met twice and on both occasions, the games ended in a draw. The Big League side has played three games so far this season, drawing all of them.

Kaziba will, however, face the university side without the services of striker Benson Muhindo, Nasser Lukwago, and Ronald Olaki who are out due to injuries, while skipper Asuman Harisheh and midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda will be available for selection.

In another match set for Monday, Vipers SC will host Busoga United at St Mary’s Kitende.

SC Villa matchday squad; Goalkeepers; Saidi Keni, Meddie Kibirige.

Defenders: Fred Agandu, Joseph Nsubuga, Derrick Ndahiro, Andrew Kiwanuka, Moses Kigunddu, Asuman Harisheh.

Midfielders: Amir Kakomo, Muhammed Nsereko, Mohammed Ssenoga, Emmanuel Wasswa, Sadam Masereka, Ronald Ssekiganda, Goffin Oyirwoth, Nicholas Kabonge.

Strikers: Isaac Ogwang, Derrick Ssekiranda, Faizo Kazibwe, Abdallah Salim.