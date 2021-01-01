Uganda Cup: SC Villa to rotate squad against Onduparaka FC – Kaziba

The veteran tactician admits he will rotate his squad for the Caterpillar clash with an eye on upcoming league fixtures

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has confirmed he will rotate his squad when they face Onduparaka FC in a Ugandan Cup match on Saturday.

The Jogoos will pay a visit to Greenlight Stadium where they will face the Caterpillars in the first leg battle of the Round of 16.

At the Round of 32, Villa eliminated Ndejje University on a 3-1 aggregate after two legs, although there was a scare in the first leg, the Jogoos managed to strongly bounce back in the second leg with a 3-0 win to book a place in the Round of 16.

With the team also in the race to win the Ugandan Premier League, coach Kaziba has maintained he will make use of his squad depth and promised to get a convincing win to take into the return leg next Tuesday.

“We are traveling to Arua without Ronald [Ssekiganda], who got injured,” Kaziba told the club’s official website. “We want to come back with a win so that we are in a comfortable position in the second round.

“We are going to make sure we utilise our squad's depth in this fixture because we must keep in mind the upcoming fixtures.”

The Round of 16 will be played over four days - Saturday, May 1, 2021, and May 4, 2021, for the second leg.

Villa will come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against BUL FC in the league and Kaziba’s team will be looking forward to returning to their winning ways in this fixture.

In the first round fixture of the league when both sides met in Bombo Military Grounds, Villa left it late with Nicholas Kabonge's stoppage-time winner to give them a 1-0 win.

Apart from Ssekiganda, other players set to miss the clash are Andrew Kiwanuka, and Moses Kiggundu, who are out with injuries. Sadam Maseraka continues to recover from illness while Benson Muhindo continues his rehabilitation.

SC Villa traveling squad:

Goalkeepers: Saidi Keni, and Meddie Kibirige.

Defenders: Fred Agandu, Joseph Nsubuga, Derrick Ndahiro, Gavin Kizito, Geofrey Wasswa, and Asuman Harisheh.

Midfielders: Amir Kakomo, Goffin Oyirwoth, Nicholas Kabonge, Mohammedi Nsereko, and Abdallah Ssekandi.

Strikers: Isaac Ogwang, Ronald Olaki, Abdallah Salim, Faiza Muwawu, Faizo Kazibwe, and Derrick Ssekiranda.