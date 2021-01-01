Uganda Cup: SC Villa to build on away goal vs Onduparaka FC – Kaziba

The veteran tactician urges the Jogoos to take advantage of the away goal and eliminate the Caterpillars from domestic cup

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has called on his charges to finish the job they started in the first leg of the Round of 16 fixture when they face Onduparaka FC in the Uganda Cup on Tuesday.

The Jogoos are 90 minutes away from booking their place in the quarter-finals of the domestic cup as they host the Caterpillars for the return leg at Bombo Military grounds.

In the first meeting played 988.8km away in Arua three days ago, youngster Faizo Kazibwe came off the bench to score the game’s only goal, which gave Villa a one-goal advantage coming into the return leg.

And it is the away goal that coach Kaziba has urged his players to build on and complete the job when they face off again.

“We will build from our away goal advantage,” Kaziba told the club’s official website. “It was good we went to Arua and won the first leg and now we need to finish off the game at home.”

The veteran tactician has further confirmed they did not suffer any injuries during the match in Arua, insisting the team is ready to complete the task.

“We did not suffer any fresh injuries from the first leg,” Kaziba continued.

“We will continue to miss Andrew [Kiwanuka], [Moses] Kiggundu, [Ronald] Ssekiganda, and [Sadam] Masereka but I am confident the rest of my team will complete the task.”

On Monday, Vipers became the first team to reach the last eight despite drawing 1-1 in the return leg against UPDF FC at St Mary's Stadium.

Bright Vuni scored the goal for the military side before Bobosi Byaruhanga scored directly from a corner to ensure the tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the first leg encounter, the Venoms had picked a 3-1 win at Bombo Military Barracks.

Vuni scored against the Venoms in the 10th minute and Byaruhanga could have equalised for the hosts three minutes later but his effort went over the bar from close range.

Bernard Muwanga could have doubled the lead for UPDF in the 15th minute but his header, from a nicely delivered corner-kick, went wide but Byaruhanga leveled matters for Vipers in the 23rd minute.