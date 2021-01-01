Uganda Cup: SC Villa suffer shock home loss to Ndejje University as Vipers SC down Busoga United

Wakiso Giants claimed a 2-1 first-leg win away to minnows Water FC in the annual tournament

SC Villa kicked off their Uganda Cup campaign with a first leg 1-0 loss to Ndejje University at Bombo Barracks Stadium on Monday.

Brian Ssali scored the lone goal to give the minnows a slim advantage ahead of the second leg.

The visitors came into the match as favourites owing to their experience in the competition as well as the Ugandan Premier League.

However, they failed to get their way past the Fufa Big League side who played with composure and belief. They were cautious in approach and ensured the ball was cleared from dangerous areas.

In the 37th minute, the Jogoo were caught in a counter-attack and George Akena managed to cross the ball to Ssali. The latter tapped the ball into the back of the net to ensure his team went on the break with a slim lead.

In the 65th minute, the hosts were dealt a blow when Nicholas Luzige received his marching orders.

Despite playing for more than 25 minutes with a man less, Ndejje maintained their defensive discipline to carry an advantage ahead of the second leg.

In another Cup assignment, BUL FC claimed a 2-0 win away to Black Power FC.

The Jinja-based side had to wait until the 19th minute to score their first goal courtesy of Simon Peter Oketch.

Deogracious Ojok scored the second goal for the visitors in the 27th minute to ensure they carried a huge advantage ahead of the second meeting in the annual competition.

Ugandan Premier League reigning champions capitalised on the home-ground advantage to defeat Busoga United 3-0.

Cesar Manzoki and Richard Basangwa had early chances to get the ball in the back of the net but they failed to capitalise on them. Good goalkeeping from Busoga custodian Rodgers Omedwa also ensured the Venoms do not get an early lead.

However, the custodian had no answer in the 32nd minute. Disan Galiwango's cross was met by Ibrahim Orit and the forward headed it in. It would have been 2-0 before the break but Manzoki, surprisingly, missed an open goal after skyrocketing his effort.

However, he made amends a minute after the break when he connected Galiwango's cross.

The third goal came with two minutes to the break when the Congolese, once again, hit the back of the net when he converted a Dan Sserunkuma cross.

Wakiso Giants also defeated Water 2-1; the minnows were the first to score courtesy of William Kiibi.

In the stroke of half-time, Wakiso levelled through Tom Masiko from the penalty spot before he completed his brace 10 minutes after the restart.

Monday Uganda Cup results:

SC Villa 01 Ndejje University

Onduparaka FC 0-0 Luwero United

Terrazzo Tiles 1-1 Maroons

Vipers SC 3-0 Busoga United

Water 1-2 Wakiso Giants

Police 5-0 Calvary