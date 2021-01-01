Uganda Cup: SC Villa recover from shock Ndejje University loss to advance

The top-tier giants had suffered a surprise loss last week against the minnows, but bounced to advance to the next stage.

SC Villa produced a spirited performance in the second half to defeat Ndejje University 3-0 on Sunday evening to make it to the Round of 16 of the Uganda Cup thanks to a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

Ronald Ssekiganda, Geoffrey Wasswa, and Emmanuel Wasswa scored a goal each to ensure the former champions did not suffer an early exit.

The Jogoos came into the match hopeful of getting a favourable result to make it to the next stage after falling by a solitary goal in the first leg played at the Arena of Visions.

It was the hosts who started the match on high and had a massive chance to score after 10 minutes. However, Brian Ssali failed to find the back of the net with the goalkeeper out of position.

The visitors had a good chance to score in the 16th minute when midfielder Ssekiganda was slipped into the danger zone but Jeans Brady Wokorach pulled off an amazing save to stop him.

Neither of the two teams managed to get a goal in the first 45 minutes.

In the 62nd minute, Ssekiganda managed to capitalise on a defensive lapse to score and ensure the teams are 1-1 on aggregate.

Three minutes later, Ndejje conceded a penalty and gave their opponents a massive chance to score a vital second goal and Wasswa, who was making his debut, made no mistake from 12 yards.

His name-sake Wasswa struck the team's third in the 71st minute to ensure the nine-time champions advanced to the Round of 16 as Ndejje now turn their attention to the Fufa Big League.

In another domestic cup assignment, Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) FC sealed their place in the next round after defeating Arua Hills by a solitary goal.

The administrative side had lost 3-2 in the first leg and needed a favourable result to make it through to the next stage.

The goal they needed came after just three minutes courtesy of Alex Kitata and as a result, they qualified on the away goal rule.

Bright Stars also bounced back from their 1-0 loss in the first leg 1-0 Paidha Black Angels SC to win 3-1 to make it to the next stage.

The overall winner will represent the country in the annual Caf Confederation Cup competition