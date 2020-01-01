Uganda Cup: Proline FC keep title defence alive as Wakiso Giants advance

The Cup holders were forced to fight tooth and nail before eliminating the minnows in a match played at Lugogo Stadium

Proline FC were made to sweat before advancing to the Round of 16 of the Uganda Cup after a penalty shootout saw them edge out Admin FC 5-3 on Tuesday.

Regular time ended with both sides tied on 1-1, which meant spot-kicks had to decide the winner of the day at Lugogo. In the opening half, Premier League side Proline took an early lead through Hamis 'Diego' Kizza, who tapped in Rodgers Mato's pass in the 12th minute.

Just when Proline thought they were through, substitute Walter Alele struck the equaliser in the 90th minute. Four minutes of added time could not separate the two sides, forcing the tie into a penalty shootout.

According to New Vision, the hosts buried all their penalties through Mustafa Mujuzi, Brian Umony, Mato, Kizza and James Begesa. Alele, whose late goal extended the proceedings on the artificial turf of Lugogo, missed from the spot, his take easily saved by Hassan Matovu.

Titus Obbo, Allan Kirunda and Raymond Othieno all netted their penalties for Admin FC.

Elsewhere, Steven Bengo started well on his second stint as Wakiso Giants caretaker coach.

His side whitewashed Fufa Big League side MYDA in a one-sided 5-0 result at Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium in Wakiso. In Mukono at Bishops SS, Tooro United beat Kansai Plascon 2-1 to also book a place in the last 16.

Action will resume on Wednesday with Express FC hosting Maroons FC at Kavumba in Wakiso and URA FC tussling it out with Nyamityobora at Arena of Visions in Luwero.