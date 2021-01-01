Uganda Cup: Police FC display was below par despite Bright Stars win – Mubiru

The veteran tactician feels his team did not put up a good show despite claiming a big advantage heading into the return leg

Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru believes his team did not put up a good display despite cruising to a 4-1 win against Bright Stars in the first leg of their Round of 16 fixture in the Uganda Cup on Sunday.

The Law Enforcers hosted their fellow Ugandan Premier League side at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala and it was forward Ben Ocen who masterminded the win with a brace with the other goals coming from substitute Derrick Kakooza and Yusuf Ssozi.

And despite carrying a huge advantage heading into the returning leg at Kavumba Recreation Centre, Mubiru has insisted his team did not put up the best performance and warned they should blame themselves if they don’t kill off the game in the return leg.

“I thank God for whatever he has enabled us to do and I’m grateful to my players, they have tried to put up some good performance much as it’s not our best performance and we are going into the return leg with a reasonable goal margin,” Mubiru told the club’s official website.

“But much as we believe Kavumba is going to be another experience on the day and we are going to blame ourselves for any eventualities.”

Ocen opened the scoring early on, tapping home a Muwada Mawejje cross from the right after just two minutes as Police took the lead, and in the 18th minute, the visitors equalised through Joseph Janjali who beat the offside trap and slotted home past goalkeeper Derrick Ochan.

But four minutes later, the Cops regained the lead through Ssozi who was set up by captain Tony Mawejje for a close-range tap-in, and they went into the half-time break leading 3-1 after Ocen received Reuben Kimera’s corner and sent a powerful shot with his left foot beyond the reach of goalie Simon Tamale.

After the break, Police coach Mubiru introduced Mubarak Nsubuga on for Muwadda Mawejje, and later Herman Wasswa Nteza and Derrick Kakooza replaced Frank Tumwesigye and Brian Muluuli Mayanja.

In the 77th minute, Kakooza recovered his scoring boots after putting the last nail in the coffin, tapping home a cross from two-goal hero Ocen.

The Cops will visit Kavumba Grounds on Wednesday, May 5 for the return leg with the aggregate winner advancing to the quarter-finals.