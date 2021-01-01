Uganda Cup: KCCA FC to change strategy against Nyamityobora FC – Byekwaso

The Ugandan tactician admits he will have to change the team’s tactics because of the condition of the pitch in the domestic cup duel

KCCA FC coach Morley Byekwaso has confessed he will be forced to change his style of play when they face Nyamityobora FC in the return leg of the Uganda Cup on Saturday.

The Kasasiro Boys picked a 4-2 win against the Fufa Big League side in the first leg played at Omondi Stadium but according to Byekwaso they still face a mountain to finish off the job they started at home and will be forced to change their style of play to advance to the next stage.

“Tomorrow’s [Saturday’s] game is going to be a tough game. We face a team which was very serious and hard to penetrate through and I think the condition is a bit worse and our strategy is going to be very different from what we are used to at home in the first leg,” Byekwaso told the club’s Online TV.

“We have to change to style of play because of the surface of the pitch and I think the opposition is going to come all out to see that they win because this game is affecting us in two ways for our side, if we draw we are through if we win, we are through but for them, it is one mission, they have to win.

“So it is going to be a very hard game tomorrow. “We need to come out very organised and ready because this game is a do-or-die, these guys [Nyamityobora] need a win seriously, and once a team scores two goals against the former champions, then as a coach you need to get worried.

“We need first to be very compact at the back and then start setting up our attacking formation in our different way because once we open this game earlier, it will be very hard for us to maintain their wingers because they have very fast wingers.”

On whether he will start Hassan Jurua, who is making a comeback to the team after a long lay-off due to malaria, Byekwaso said: “Jurua has been training well, I think his form is coming and this is the kind of game he must be in because the game is very physical and he understands such games very well.

“So tomorrow [Saturday], I am going to give him a chance to start and I am so confident he will give us the result we want to advance to the Round of 16.”

On whether he will make changes to the team, Byekwaso confirmed Kato will miss the game by stating: “Yes, we have left [Kato] behind and replaced Jurua and then left Okenye Kiiza and came up with [Aliro] because of the conditions of the pitch and the style of the game we are going to play, we didn’t need very fast players in this game but hard-tackling players.”

Article continues below

During the first leg, KCCA drew first blood through Bright Anukani- who struck home a spectacular goal inside two minutes of the game, and seven minutes later, Julius Poloto struck from outside the box to make it 2-0.

Nyamityobora then halved the deficit through a calm finish from Clinton Kamugisha before Sadat Anaku came to the party and thumped home the third for the Kasasiro Boys in the 34th minute with a spectacular strike from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Kamugisha then pulled one back from Nyamityobora off a mistake from keeper Charles Lukwago but second-half substitute Samuel Ssenyonjo headed KCCA’s fourth goal in the 83rd minute from a beautifully struck corner-kick from Joseph Bukenya.