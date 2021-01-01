Uganda Cup: KCCA FC ready to face ‘very good side in Maroons FC’ – Byekwaso

The Ugandan tactician expects a tough game when the Kasasiro Boys play at home in the return leg of domestic cup

Kampala City Council Authority FC coach Morley Byekwaso has stated they are focused to win at home when they take on Maroons FC in the Round of 16 of the Uganda Cup on Wednesday.

The Kasasiro Boys will host the visiting Maroons at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala for the return leg and will be hoping they can continue the good run in the competition and maintain their 100 percent record thus far.

KCCA beat Maroons 2-0 in the first leg but coach Byekwaso believes their opponents will come with the target of earning revenge but remained confident they will qualify to the next round.

“We face a very good side in Maroons, they will want to make a response in the second leg,” Byekwaso told the club’s official website.

“We are fully focused on winning our game at home and qualifying to the next round.

“We have a target to win the Uganda Cup and the league this season and our hopes are still alive in both competitions.”

KCCA’s assistant captain Julius Poloto and Ashraf Mugume are back in the squad after missing the past three and five games, respectively, due to injury and Byekwaso is confident their return will boost the team’s chances.

“We hope to have Julius [Poloto] or Ashraf [Mugume] back for this game and we shall see how much they can give us in the game depending on the situation,” Byekwaso continued.

However, teenage forward Samuel Ssenyonjo, Fillbert Obenchan, Charles Lwanga, and Brian Aheebwa will miss the game due to various injuries while the game has come a little too early for defender John Revita, who started training with the first team but is yet to gain full match fitness.

Teenagers Dominic Ayella and Joseph Kafumbe are ruled out due to school commitments.

Byekwaso’s charges know that cup football is a strong opportunity for the side to pick up silverware this season given that the 13-time league champions lie fourth on the 16-team table, 10 points behind leaders URA FC.

A win against Maroons will instil more confidence in the side ahead of the final bend of the season.

In the last 13 games between both sides, KCCA has won 10, lost once and both sides have shared spoils twice and in the last six games played between them at Lugogo, KCCA has won five times lost none.