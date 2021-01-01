Uganda Cup: KCCA FC pick convincing win over Nyamityobora FC in first leg duel

Kasasiro Boys started with a high tempo and ended up emerging rather comfortable winners against the Big League outfit

Kampala Capital City Authority FC took a 4-2 win from the first leg engagement of the Uganda Cup Round of 32 tie at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo over Nyamityobora FC.

Bright Anukani, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku and Samuel Ssenypnjo scored for KCCA while Clinton Kamugisha's brace is all that Nyamityobora managed from the domestic tie.

Anukani gave Kasasiro Boys a third-minute lead from outside the box with a delightfully taken strike. Assistant captain Julius Poloto doubled the lead in the ninth minute with another clinical shot.

Nyamityobora scored in the 23rd minute via Kamugisha to have the deficit before Anukani was denied what could have been his brace by goalkeeper Tom Musinguzi three minutes later.

Four minutes after the half-hour mark, Anaku scored to stretch KCCA's lead. A combination between Herbert Achai, Poloto, and Charles Lwanga almost resulted in a fourth goal for the Premier League side but the latter's header hit the woodwork.

As the second half began, Kamugisha struck again for the Fufa Big League side before KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso made a change in the 65th minute replacing Anaku with Joseph Bukenya.

Steven Sserwada, Keziron Kizito and Ssenyonjo came on for Anukani, Ashraf Mugume and Lwanga for the Kasasiro Boys. Ssenyonjo scored the fourth goal for the Byekwaso's side after he connected to a corner delivered by Bukenya.

Meanwhile, Kigezi Home Boyz have blamed Fufa for their aborted Uganda Cup tie against Kitara FC.

There was a mix-up as far as the host venue is concerned and the matter was never resolved and that saw the game fail to kick off.

"The fixtures which were released early clearly suggested that the game was at Kavumba and we did not receive any communication that the venue had been changed," Kigezi Chief Executive Officer Andrew Odong said according to Sports Nation.

"I was personally at Fufa house on Tuesday morning and was told the venue was still Kavumba so I took my players there only to learn later that the game had been taken to Masindi. I do not know how the referees got the communication that the game was in Masindi and we didn’t.

"We as Kigezi did nothing wrong and we will wait for the verdict to know what Fufa has decided."