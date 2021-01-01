Uganda Cup: KCCA FC outwit Maroons FC, Police FC eliminate Bright Stars

Kasasiro Boys and the Cops are the latest entrants into the next phase of the domestic tournament after mid-week action

Kampala Capital City Authority progressed to the Uganda Cup quarter-finals after a 3-0 win against Maroons FC at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Wednesday.

Goals from Sadat Anaku, Steven Sserwada and Juma Balinya were enough to hand the Kasasiro Boys a 5-0 aggregate in the Round of 16.

KCCA just needed seven minutes to break the deadlock when Anaku slotted home after making way past Maroons' Eric Daira. Gift Ali would have added the second in the 20th minute but his ambitious long-drive went over the bar slightly.

Hassan Musana got a chance to add the second in the 30th minute but his effort was dealt with by goalkeeper Dhaira. Peter Magambo's header in the 31st minute went out after he rose superbly to connect with a corner kick by Sserwada.

Sserwada added the second goal in the 33rd minute when he received a good cross from Andrew Kigozi who had a clinical individual run before setting the scorer through.

Dhaira denied KCCA another chance when he saved a header from Sserwada who had received a low pass from Hassan Jurua. A combination between Kigozi and Anaku saw them open up the Maroons' backline before placing the ball on Herbert Achai's path who was unable to beat Dhaira.

The visitors won a penalty in the 54th minute but Derrick Mudali's conversion hit the woodwork. Balinya, Bright Anukani and Loro Mazengo came on in the 58th minute to replace Anaku, Ali and Kigozi.

Magambo's quick reaction in the 80th minute denied Maroons a goal before Balinya scored the third for KCCA in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, Police FC advanced to the last eight despite a 1-0 loss to Bright Stars.

Police came close to getting the opener in the 16th minute but Bright Stars' Simon Tamale did well to deny Muwada Mawejje. Abdalla Mubiru made two changes in the 58th minute when Ben Ocen and Brian Mululi went out. Fahad Kizito and Henry Kisekka came on.

The next changes saw Mawejje withdrawn and Herman Wasswa came on in the 69th minute before Bright Stars scored 10 minutes later through James Angu. The Cops progressed courtesy f a 4-1 win in the first leg.