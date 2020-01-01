Uganda Cup: KCCA FC must show hunger against Bukedea FC – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach urges his squad to make sure they do the job in the knockout competition as they prepare to face Vipers

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has challenged his charges to step up and finish the job when they take on Bukedea Town Council FC in the Round of 32 of the Uganda Cup on Saturday.

KCCA eliminated CATIDA FC in the previous round and will be hoping they can eliminate Bukedea in a home game that is to act as a precursor ahead of next week’s league fixture against title challengers Vipers SC away at Kitende.

Coach Mutebi now says they should make sure they finish the job against Bukedea so as to get ready for the league tie against the Venoms.

More teams

“We are up for a perfect test and it will be a good game for the players and fans,” Mutebi is quoted by the club website.

“People could think [Bukedea] will be easy because they do not know much about it. But we know the problems we can have, and the problems we can cause as well.

“We need to show the hunger from the start and think of this test before Vipers next week. The task at hand is Bukedea and we have to get done with that before we can think of anything else.”

Bukedea eliminated Kigezi FC with a 1-0 scoreline at Kabale Municipal Stadium on January 30 to make the Round of 32.

Former KCCA shot-stopper Opio Emmanuel will make his return to Lugogo where he played before but this time as an opponent.

Article continues below

KCCA FC is marred with injuries and it is getting increasingly worrying for Mutebi’s side by the day. Julius Poloto, Samuel Kato, Sadat Anaku, Nicholas Kasozi, Nunda Jackson and Jurua Hassan are out of this fixture.

The positive news for Mutebi is that Steven Sserwada, Muzamiru Mutyaba, and John Odumegwu have recovered from injuries and are part of the squad to play against Bukedea.

Sadam Juma, Simon Serunkuma and Eric Ssenjobe are other players that have been out of action for a while but are now part of the team’s full training sessions.