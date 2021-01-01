Uganda Cup: KCCA FC, Express FC and Onduparaka book Round of 16 tickets

The Premier League sides had field days against the lower-division opponents as they booked advanced places in the domestic competition

Kampala Capital City Authority FC advanced to the Round of 16 of the Uganda Cup after beating Big League side Nyamityobora FC 1-0 on Saturday in Mbarara.

A goal scored by Charles Lwanga late in the second half was enough for the local giants who finally progressed on a 5-2 aggregate.

KCCA almost opened the scoring in the sixth minute but after receiving a pass from Julius Poloto, Jurua Hassan could only head wide at close range. Ashraf Mugume saw his strike saved in the 12th minute after he received a pass from Poloto too.

Another combination between Poloto and Hassan in the 20th-minute almost broke the deadlock but the latter's effort flew over the bar. Joseph Ssenyonjo and Sadat Anaku engineered a build up in the 26th minute but the low drive by Anaku went out as KCCA were more dominant than Nyamityobora.

Ssenyonjo, after receiving a pass from Anaku, attempted to head home but his effort hit the crossbar as KCCA could not get the goal with another fine chance in the 31st minute.

Both Poloto and Anaku attempted long-range shots in the 40th and in the 50th minutes respectively but all efforts went off target for the Kassiro Boys. Morely Byekwaso made a first change in the 75th minute as he withdrew Anaku for Charles Lwanga.

Steven Sserwada was introduced in the 79th minute for Mugume as KCCA were still in search of an opener. In the 89th minute, Lwanga scored to hand Kasasiro Boys the win against Nyamityobora who had camped in their own area for quite long.

Meanwhile, Frank Kalanda scored late to hand Express FC a 1-0 win over fellow Premier League side Kyetume FC.

Kalanda came on for Muzamir Mutyaba in the second half and converted the 86th-minute penalty to propel the Red Eagles to the Round of 16. Express earned the penalty after Feliz Okot brought down Martin Kizza.

In another encounter, top-flight side Waksio Giants emerged 3-1 winners over Water FC to progress to the next knockout stage.

Tom Masiko, Ibrahim Kasule and Ivan Bogere scored for the Purple Sharks while William Kiibi scored the only goal for the lower league side.

Wakiso Giants progressed courtesy of a 5-2 aggregate after they dominated and won the first leg fixture away from home soil.

Finally, Onduparaka FC joined their fellow Premier League sides in the Round of 16 after a 1-0 win over Luweero United.

Mukiibi Ali scored the goal that ensured the Caterpillars booked their place in the next phase of the domestic tournament. The scorer came on in the second half and struck in the 81st minute to separate the two rivals.

Before the Round of 16 ties begin, the teams will shift focus to their respective leagues.

Last season, the competition did not proceed to the natural end as it was cancelled midway due to the coronavirus. The domestic tournament is meant to produce Uganda's representative in the Caf Confederation Cup.

KCCA, by virtue of finishing second in the Premier League to Vipers SC, were chosen as the 2020/21 ambassadors.