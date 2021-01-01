Uganda Cup: KCCA FC down Maroons FC, Police FC dim Bright Stars

The Premier League sides took wins in the first leg engagements as the domestic tournament heads to its peak

Kampala Capital City Authority FC picked up a 2-0 win over Maroons FC in a Uganda Cup Round of 16 first-leg tie on Wednesday at Luzira Prisons.

Herbert Achai and Hassan Jurua scored the goals that helped the Kasasiro Boys see off the Big League side away from home.

A combination between Sadat Anaku and Gift Ali almost broke the deadlock in favour of the Kasasiro Boys but the former's shot flew over the bar from close range in the 15th minute.

They, however, got the opener in the 14th minute when Achai found the back of the net after connecting with Hassan Jurua's cross.

Jurua and Achai combined well again in the 26th minute but the latter's header was saved by the Maroons' goalkeeper. Vincent Zziwa almost equalised for the home side but goalkeeper Charles Lukwago did well to deny his opponent with a goal-line clearance.

Morley Byekwaso made changes in the 65th minute when Anukani and Moses Aliro replaced Andrew Kigozi and Ali.

Jurua scored the second goal for the Premier League side in the 67th minute after they were awarded a penalty.

KCCA could have earned the third goal in the 80th minute but Anaku could not find the back of the net. Steven Sserwada beat his markers to lay the ball on Anaku's path who could not stretch the lead further from a good position.

Byekwaso made three changes when Juma Balinya - who has been out due to injuries - as well as Mazengo Loro and Keziron Kizito came on for Dennis Iguma, Sserwada and Achai in the 82nd minute.

KCCA would have picked up a bigger win had Pius Obuya scored from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, Police FC defeated Premier League rivals Bright Stars 4-1 to take the first-leg advantage at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Ben Ocen scored in the second minute to put Police on the front foot before Joseph Janjali got the equaliser for the visitors in the 15th minute.

Yusuf Ssozi restored the lead for the Cops in the 23rd minute before Ocen's brace in the 35th minute extended the lead for Abdalla Mubiru's side.

Police's first change in the 51st minute saw Muwada Mawwejje leave as Mubarak Nsubuga came on. Thereafter Derrick Kakooza and Herman Wasswa replaced Brian Mululi and Frank Tumwesigya in the 72nd minute.

Kakooza scored the fourth goal for Police in the 75th minute after he connected with to delivery from Ocen. Mubiru made the last change in the 82nd minute when Duncan Ssenide came on for Ocen who had been very influential on the game.