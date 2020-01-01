Uganda Cup: Kaziba tips SC Villa to succeed after ‘fair’ draw

The nine-time champions have been drawn to take on Uganda Premier League rivals Mbarara City in the knockout tournament

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has stated his side is well oiled to claim the Uganda Cup this season.

The nine-time Uganda Cup winners have been drawn to face Mbarara City in the Round of 16 of the knockout competition.

Having ejected Gulu side Super Eagles and Vipers’ conquerors Kajjansi United to get to this stage, and Kaziba has declared his side can only be stopped in the finals.

“Performing well in the Uganda Cup is our priority and I’m ready to take Villa all the way to the finals,” Kaziba is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“At this stage you should be ready to face any team that comes your way and I would say meeting Mbarara City was a fair draw.”

The Uganda Cup tournament may have lost its shine lately but the reality is it is an avenue to the lucrative Caf Confederation Cup.

“At the moment, I’m still planning to overcome Bright Stars and Tooro United but when the game approaches, expected a full-strength Villa side ready to fight for further progress,” Kaziba continued.

In another match, Premier League (UPL) champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) will face Dove FC. The Kassasiro Boys had defeated Bukedea Town Council 2-0 in the round of 32 while Dove were 2-1 victors against Water FC.

Proline FC, who defeated Admin FC in the previous round, were paired against Kiboga Young FC while Free Stars will be hosted by Kiboga United in another tie.

There will be another clash pitting UPL sides as URA FC host Wakiso Giants.