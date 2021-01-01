Uganda Cup: Kaziba 'does not remember anything good by SC Villa vs Ndejje University'

The tactician knows his players had a bad day in the office and they will have to employ a fresh approach if they are to make it to the next round

SC Villa head coach Edward Kaziba has conceded his charges struggled to impress during the 1-0 loss against Fufa Big League side Ndejje University in the first leg of the Uganda Cup Round of 32 match played at the Arena of Visions.

Brian Ssali scored the lone goal to give the minnows a slim advantage ahead of Sunday's return leg.

The tactician was well aware his players had a bad day in the office and they will have to employ a fresh approach if they are to make it to the next phase of the annual competition.

"The players know what lies ahead; we are ready to handle it in the best way possible," Kaziba said ahead of the game.

"We had a bad day in office [in the first leg] and I do not remember anything good on our side. But it gave us a lot to learn and we have to change the way we approach games.

"In the second leg, we have to use a fresh approach. The players have been briefed and know the great work ahead. We tried to know how they saw the game."

Meanwhile, Jogoos midfielder Emmanuel Wasswa is banking on the team’s recent away form to get a win and advance.

Wasswa, who featured for 47 minutes in the shock defeat, is confident Villa are going to Ndejje with a stronger mindset and their recent away form, which has seen them win back-to-back matches against MYDA FC and Bright Stars in the Ugandan Premier League, will be a boost to the team.

"Going to secure an away victory with a goal cushion of two or more from Ndejje is an opportunity for us to stay in the Cup this season," Wasswa told the club's official portal.

"We are fortunate this season’s Uganda Cup format provides a two-legged challenge. This a golden opportunity for us to make amends for the first leg slip.

"With all the training we have carried out this week and without any fresh injuries to destabilise the team, I am very confident we will come out on top of this fixture."