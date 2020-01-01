Uganda Cup: Kajjansi United out to upset SC Villa

The Kajjansi-based side found themselves pitted against another top-flight side in the round of 32 draw on Monday

Kajjansi United have vowed to knock out SC Villa when the two sides meet in the Round of 32 of the Uganda Cup.

The Buganda-based side, who eliminated Uganda Premier League side Vipers SC in the previous round, were drawn against Villa during the draw conducted at the Fufa headquarters on Monday.

Kajjansi bundled out Vipers 5-4 on post-match penalties after normal time had ended 1-1 at Mutesa II Wankulukuku, while Villa sailed through after beating Super Eagles 4-1 in Gulu.

The defeat cost Venoms head coach Edward Golola his job less than 24 hours after the upset and Kajjansi’s coach Moses Bukenya has now vowed to do the same against Villa when they meet in the knock-out competition.

“As a coach, I always dream of playing against big sides. Now I have Villa on my menu, it is a great opportunity for me to prove my worth as a coach and also my boys,” Bukenya is quoted by New Vision.



"We have to prove to the fans our famous elimination of Vipers was not by chance.”

But to beat Villa, Bukenya and co. will have to employ a lot of resources against a side that has picked form in the last three games, where they have bagged two wins against Vipers at home and Express in the league.



“We are under no pressure facing Villa. The boys are mentally ready and all we are waiting for is match day,” Bukenya continued.

Meanwhile, the other duel promises to be mouth-watering round will be embattled between Express FC and Douglas Bamweyana’s Maroons.

Current holders Proline, who are struggling in the league, will hope for elusive fortunes when they face off against tricky side Admin, an eastern regional side that knocked out Police in the Round of 64.

The matches for the Round of 32 will be staged between February 11 to 16 with the winner of the competition set to represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Full Round of 32 fixtures: Kansai Plascon vs Tooro United, URA vs Nyamityobora, Kigezi Homeboyz vs Kyetume, Express vs Maroons. Wakiso Giants vs MYDA, UPDF vs Busia Young, Kiboga Young vs Mvara Boys, Spartans vs Kataka, Proline Vs Admin, Dove vs Water, Mbarara City vs FHL, Kajjansi United vs SC Villa, Bright Stars vs Free Stars, KCCA vs Bukedea Town Council, Kitara vs Luwero United and Light SS vs Bugamba.