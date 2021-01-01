Uganda Cup: It is not over yet despite Express FC win vs URA FC – Bbosa

The veteran tactician reveals the Red Eagles still have work to do when they travel to face the Tax Collectors in the return leg

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has maintained they have not qualified for the next round of the Uganda Cup yet despite securing a 2-1 first-leg win in the Round of 16 against URA FC on Saturday.

The Red Eagles drew first blood in the match at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku as goals from Martin Kizza and Erick Kambale sealed URA’s fate, with forward Ibrahim Dada notching the vital away goal for the Tax Collectors.

Despite Express maintaining their good run against URA, as they have now beaten them three times in a row this season, coach Bbosa is still not satisfied with the outcome, insisting they can only celebrate after they win the return leg at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje on Tuesday.

“We have managed a 2-1 win today [Saturday] but it doesn’t mean this is all over,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the game.

“We have a return leg, we have a few days but we are going back to correct our mistakes, generally the boys concentrated and earned the win.”

On his part, captain Enock Walusimbi echoed coach Bbosa’s sentiments by stating the job is not done yet despite the 2-1 win.

“We have managed to win because we concentrated, the early goal destabilised us a bit but the boys showed a lot of mental strength but the job is not done yet,” Walusimbi told the same portal.

“We are going back to correct our mistakes and we shall get the result we need.”

It was URA who took the lead with just two minutes played when Dada pounced on captain Shafik Kagimu’s through-ball to finish calmly past Express goalkeeper Denis Otim.

However, the Red Eagles drew level in the 17th minute when Godfrey Lwesibawa’s long throw-in was headed by Erick Kambale although it hit the post and bounced back into play for an incoming Kizza who slotted home.

URA could have doubled their lead in the 31st minute but goalkeeper Otim’s finger-tip save denied Kagimu and the teams headed into the break tied at 1-1.

The Red Eagles then had to wait until the 64th minute when left-back Sadiq Ssekyembe delivered a corner which found an unmarked Kambale, who slotted home to make it 2-1.

The win also meant Express have beaten the Tax Collectors thrice on the bounce across all competitions and the two teams will face off yet again on May 4 at the Arena of Visions.