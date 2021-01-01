Uganda Cup: Golden chance for SC Villa to make amends vs Ndejje University – Wasswa

The midfielder believes their recent away form will spur the Jogoos to a comfortable win against the university side at Ndejje

SC Villa midfielder Emmanuel Wasswa is banking on the team’s recent away form to get a win and advance to the Round of 16 of the Uganda Cup on Sunday.

The Jogoos will face the university side at Arena of Visions in Ndejje for the second leg of the Round of 32 fixture having lost the first leg 1-0 at Nakivubo Stadium.

Wasswa, who featured for 47 minutes in the shock defeat, is confident the Jogoos are going to Ndejje with a stronger mindset in order to overturn the first-leg deficit and their recent away form, which has seen them win back-to-back matches against MYDA FC and Bright Stars in the Ugandan Premier League, will be a very vital boost to the team.

“Going to secure an away victory with a goal cushion of two or more from Ndejje is an opportunity for us to stay in the Cup this season,” Wasswa said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We are fortunate this season’s Uganda Cup format provides a two-legged challenge. This a golden opportunity for us to make amends for the first leg slip.

“With all the training we have carried out this week and without any fresh injuries to destabilise the team, I am very confident we will come out on top of this fixture.”

Wasswa confirmed they have worked on the mistakes that denied them a win at home in the first leg and further revealed their game plan is to attack Ndejje for the entire 90 minutes.

“We are very prepared for the second leg against Ndejje. The technical team has intensified the training sessions in a bid to overturn our first leg loss,” Wasswa continued.

“We have worked on different areas of our play that is; shooting, crossing, positioning, and more. The task ahead of us of eliminating Ndejje needs to create multiple chances throughout the whole 90 minutes.”

Villa received a boost on Tuesday with striker Ronald Olaki training progressively with the first team and he is available for selection after recovering from injury.

Pacey winger Sadam Masereka also recovered very well from a knock sustained during the league visit to MYDA, while forward Benson Muhindo will not be involved as continues his rehabilitation.