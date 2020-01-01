Uganda Cup: Fufa picks Masindi District to host final

The local federation has settled on area to host the final of this year’s competition whose winner gets a ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup

The final of this year’s Uganda Cup will be played in Masindi District.



This was one of the resolutions passed by the Fufa executive meeting on Thursday, but they could not confirm the exact venue and the date.



According to New Vision, Kitara region, the hosts of the final, will suggest a venue that must be inspected and passed to host the aforementioned final.



Holders Proline FC, KCCA FC, Light SS, and Kitara FC are some teams that made it to the last eight, while others are yet to play their games



The winner of the oldest football competition in Uganda will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.



The winner of this season's Uganda Cup will get sh40m, up from the sh30m they received last season.

The runners-up will get sh20m, while teams that finish in the semi-finals will each get sh12m.

Those that finish in the quarter-finals will each get sh6m and those that drop out at the round of 16 will get sh3m each.