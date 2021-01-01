Uganda Cup: Express FC vs URA FC encounter highlights Round of 16 draw

The knockout games will be played on a home and away basis in early May as the search for the Caf Confederation Cup ticket goes on

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations has conducted the draw for the Uganda Cup Round of 16 on Thursday.

A number of games are expected to be highly contested as some Premier League clubs have been pitted against one another.

Fufa deputy chief executive officer in charge of football Decolas Kiiza, Fufa club licensing manager Ivan Kintu Bayige, Esther Musoke the Fufa marketing director and former Uganda Cup winner Esther Musoke were present during the event that was carried out in Mengo

“From the government that blessed the return of sports in the country after a lengthy Covid-19 ban on recreation and sporting events to the club owners, players, media, and sponsors we are all full of praise for them,” Kiiza said.

“We humbly appeal to the clubs to comply with the set regulations.”

The first and the second leg encounters will be played between May 1 and 6 on a home and away basis.

An explosive match is expected to be between Uganda Revenue Authority FC and Express FC, sides that have been impressive in the Premier League during the ongoing campaign and are second and third.

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces FC will host the current Premier League champions Vipers SC at Bombo Military Barracks in one of the games that are expected to be tightly contested.

Big League side and former champions Proline FC will first host Mbale Heroes at Omondi Stadium before the return leg in Mbale. Proline still hold the trophy because they won in the 2018/19 season and the tournament was not concluded in the 2019/20 season.

Onduparaka FC will clash with record Premier League winners Sports Club Villa while Wakiso Giants will be up against Tooro United. Police FC will battle against fellow top-flight side Bright Stars in their respective game.

Maroons FC will host Morley Byekwaso’s Kampala Capital City Authority in Luzira.

Full Uganda Cup draw:

UPDF Vs Vipers – Bombo Military Stadium

Proline Vs Mbale Heroes – Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Onduparaka Vs SC Villa – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Wakiso Giants Vs Tooro United – Kabaka Kyabbagu Stadium, Wakiso

Police Vs Solitlo Bright Stars – Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Express Vs URA – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

BUL Vs Kitara or Kigezi Home Boyz- Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe

Maroons Vs KCCA – Prisons Stadium, Luzira