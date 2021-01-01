Uganda Cup: Express FC ready to face anyone after beating URA FC – Otim

The young custodian was delighted to keep another clean sheet and says the Red Eagles are ready to face anyone in the last eight of the cup

Express FC goalkeeper Denis Otim has stated they are ready to be paired with any team in the Uganda Cup after sealing their place in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles made it to the last eight of the domestic cup after a 0-0 draw against URA FC in the Round of 16 return leg at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje and thus qualified 2-1 on aggregate, having won the first leg at Wankulukuku Stadium.

Otim has praised his teammates for a job well done against the Tax Collectors and maintained they are not afraid of any team in the next stage.

“We have had a huge game today [Tuesday], the surface wasn’t favourable for us due to the heavy rain but I thank the team for a good job done,” Otim, who managed another clean sheet, told the club’s official website after the game.

“We have made it to the quarters and we are ready for anyone coming up, we now go back home to correct our mistakes and bounce back stronger.”

Asked about the latest clean sheet, Otim was quick to appreciate his teammates and technical team by stating: I am really excited, three clean sheets in five games is a huge job, I thank my fellow goalkeepers and the goalkeeping coach for guiding me and the head coach for trusting me.”

On his part, coach Wasswa Bbosa said the most important thing was to reach the last eight of the competition and was delighted the team had achieved the feat.

“The most important thing is we prepared well, we knew we needed a draw or win and the boys played as a unit to deliver,” Bbosa told the same portal.

“We have now advanced and we shift our focus to whoever we shall play in the quarter-finals.”

The game which was delayed for 20 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch, started off slowly as both teams traded cautiously on a very wet and slippery surface, and it was Express who got the best chance to take the lead through Charles Musiige but his shot was brilliantly saved by URA goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

Express will now shift their focus to the Ugandan Premier League where they will face Police FC on Saturday.