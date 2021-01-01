Uganda Cup: Express FC must avoid conceding against URA FC – Bbosa

The Ugandan calls on the Red Eagles to keep a clean sheet against the Tax Collectors in the return leg of the domestic cup

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has cautioned his players to keep a clean sheet when they face URA FC in the return leg of their Uganda Cup Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles have a slender 2-1 advantage against the Tax Collectors after the first leg at Wankulukuku Stadium last Saturday, and will hope to seal the deal on the road at Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

Aware of the danger posed by URA, coach Bbosa has warned his players to make sure they don’t concede away goals, but score as well, insisting their focus is to advance to the quarter-finals.

“We have prepared well ahead of tomorrow’s [Tuesday’s] Uganda Cup return leg against URA,” Bbosa told the club’s official website ahead of the clash.

“The target is to avoid conceding but score as well because it’s important we use our chances; the focus is to advance to the quarter-finals.”

On his part, goalkeeper Denis Otim has said the fixture is not won yet because URA can change the tide, but maintained their main target is to reach the last eight of the competition.

“We won the first leg but I want to appreciate my teammates for the good fight because they managed to fight and come back to win 2-1,” Otim told the same portal.

“We respect URA and we are going there with one target and that’s to reach the quarter-finals.”

Bbosa will miss the services of Abel Etrude, Arthur Kiggundu, and George Senkaaba, who remain sidelined from injuries, while centre-back Issa Lumu has recovered from a fever but will face a late fitness test.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season and Bbosa’s charges have won the last three on the bounce across all competitions, but it will be the 27th meeting overall, with the Tax Collectors managing 10 wins to Express FC’s six along with 10 draws.

The Red Eagles are chasing their 11th domestic cup title as compared to the hosts, who are looking for their third, and Express have scored six goals and conceded two against URA in the past three meetings.