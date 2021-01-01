Uganda Cup: Express FC have respect for URA FC despite two wins – Bbosa

The Ugandan tactician maintains the Red Eagles must be ready for the first leg tie against the Tax Collectors at Wankulukuku

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has stated they have respect for URA FC as the two sides face off in the Uganda Cup on Saturday.

The Red Eagles will shift their focus to the Round of 16 first leg fixture when they host the Tax Collectors at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

The two sides have already met twice in the league with the Red Eagles winning both meetings but with Express hosting the first leg of the domestic cup, coach Bbosa has maintained the two wins will count for nothing and they must stay focused to win.

“Following our league win over Onduparaka FC, we have focused on the cup fixture against URA,” Bbosa told the club’s official website.

“This will be the third time for us to meet and we respect them, the two wins we got over them weren’t simple and this game won’t be any easier so we have concentrated on scoring goals and emphasizing to the players to be focused all through the game.”

On his part, midfielder Mahad Yaya Kakooza stated what their main aim is for these fixtures.

“First of all our last game in the league against Onduparaka wasn’t easy but we managed to win [2-0] but we have been practicing on our finishing,” Kakooza told the same portal.

“They [URA] are a good side but we want to kill off the tie in the first leg at home, all we have to do is double our efforts, this is a knockout and we want to go all the way.”

Express will miss the services of Arthur Kiggundu, Abel Etrude, and George Senkaaba, who are out with injuries while Issa Lumu has returned from suspension but is unavailable due to a fever.

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides with URA winning 10 times while the hosts have managed four wins with 10 draws between them but so far this season, Express’s home unbeaten run stands at 11 games across all competitions.