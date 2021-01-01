Uganda Cup: Express FC force away draw against Kyetume as Mbarara City hold URA FC

The Tax Collectors struck the woodwork twice but failed to get their way past the visitors

Express FC twice came from a goal down to force a 2-2 draw with Kyetume FC in a Uganda Cup match at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Tuesday.

The Slaughters scored their goals through Ezra Kaye and Raymond Walugembe while the Red Eagles replied courtesy of John Tooki and Erick Kambale.



It was the hosts who scored after just six minutes to give their new head coach Jackson Mayanja a good start. Julius Ntambi managed to pick Kaye's run and the latter headed home to put the 10-time champions in front.

The lead lasted for seven minutes as the Red Eagles equalised in the 13th minute. Tooki received a beautiful pass in a good area and his fierce shot was too much for Joel Mutakubwa.

In the 18th minute, the visitors were awarded a free-kick when Martin Kizza was fouled in the danger zone. He took the set-piece but failed to beat the wall; the rebound fell kindly to John Byamukama who was in a good position. But Mutakubwa made a good save to ensure the scores remained level.

There were several half-chances created in the first 45 minutes, but none of the teams capitalised on them.

Express were determined to get the second goal after the break and it is the reason they pressed on.

But it was the Slaughters who scored the second goal in the 60th minute when Walugembe capitalised on poor defending to head in a cross from the left-wing.

15 minutes later, the visitors ensured they did not lose as Kambale rose highest to head home Enock Walusimbi's cross.

At the Arena of Visions, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC and Mbarara City played to a goalless draw.

The best chance of the game fell to the Tax Collectors in the 64th minute. A good cross from the right was headed by Steven Mukwala, but the goalkeeper parried the ball.

The rebound went as far as Ibrahim Dada whose effort hit the outside of the crossbar and bounced to safety.

URA were denied by the woodwork again in the 75th minute; this time around Dada passed the ball to Brian Nkuubi whose effort failed to find the back of the net.

Tuesday results

Proline 4-1 Myda

URA 0-0 Mbarara City

Kyetume 2-2 Express

Kataka 1-0 Tooro United

Gaddafi 1-0 Mbale Heroes