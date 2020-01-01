Uganda Cup draw: KCCA FC land Dove FC as SC Villa get UPL rival Mbarara City

The league's defending champions will entertain a lower-tier opponent as three encounters will see top sides clash

Premier League (UPL) champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have been drawn against Dove FC in the Round of 16 of the Uganda Cup.

After the draws were conducted on Wedndedasay by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), KCCA have avoided a top-flight rival.

The Kassasiro Boys had defeated Bukedea Town Council 2-0 in the round of 32 while Dove were 2-1 victors against Water FC.

More teams

Kyetume FC landed a rather difficult draw as they will entertain Maroons FC.

Kyetume had to dig deep and beat Kigezi Homeboyz on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw after regular time. Maroons defeated record champions Express FC to set a date against Kyetume in the Round of 16.

Proline FC, who defeated Admin FC in the previous round, have been paired against Kiboga Young FC while Free Stars will be hosted by Kiboga United in another tie.

Tooro United, who are struggling in the league, defeated Kansai Plascon in the previous round and have landed Kitara FC in their bid to reach the quarter-finals.

There will be another clash pitting UPL sides as URA FC host Wakiso Giants. The Tax Collectors registered one of the biggest scorelines in the Round of 32 actions when they saw off Nyamityobora FC 8-3.

Wakiso were 5-0 winners against Fufa Big League Elgon Group leaders MYDA at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

SC Villa defeated Kajjansi United with a slim 1-0 scoreline and have been drawn against their UPL rivals Mbarara City.

Mbarara City defeated Faith, Hope and Love FC 9-0 to book a date against the Jogoos.

Full draws:

Kyetume FC vs Maroons FC

Kiboga Young vs Proline FC

Kataka FC vs Free Stars FC

Dove FC vs KCCA FC

Tooro United vs Kitara FC

URA FC vs Wakiso Giants

SC Villa vs Mbarara City FC

Article continues below

Light SS FC vs UPDF FC