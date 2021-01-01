Uganda Cup: Byekwaso reveals concerns despite KCCA FC victory against Nyamityobora FC

The Premier League giants were able to emerge victorious at home even after Clinton Kamugisha's brace for the Big League side

Kampala Capital City Authority FC head coach Morley Byekwaso has registered his concerns over goals conceded against Nyamityobora in the Uganda Cup duel on Wednesday.

Although KCCA emerged 4-2 winners over the Fufa Big League side at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Byekwaso was far from being impressed by the display at the back. Bright Anukani, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku and Sam Senyonjo scored for Kasasiro Boys while Clinton Kamugisha's brace denied the hosts a clean sheet.

"We conceded very lousy goals because of the unseriousness which our defenders showed," Byekwaso said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

"As I told you two days ago, we have been playing a team which is very physical, they have an experienced coach and I knew this would happen because whenever I have met him, he has been very outstanding."

The national U20 side's tactician also explained why missed chances affected them big during the showdown.

"I think they thought our opponents were weak then it later proved to be a strong team so we missed a lot of chances. Had we scored all those chances you wouldn’t have seen us struggling," he added.

"But I think we shall insist on teaching the players on how to overcome such situations and also overcome big games."

The coach hopes they will be able to correct the mistakes witnessed in the first leg, when facing Nyamityobora on Saturday.

"But all in all the second leg will judge who will go through and we hope to rectify our mistakes when we head into the return leg in Mbarara," the tactician, who was appointed to succeed his former boss Mike Mutebi, affirmed.

"We are going to battle it out in a game which is not going to be easy but I think we shall qualify."

Byekwaso had also praised Poloto who has had an impact despite missing the Premier League first round due to an injury. The assistant captain was sidelined by a torn muscle before he made a return against BUL FC.

"I’m extremely happy for him," the coach lauded the star. "He has been out of play for three seasons struggling with injuries and we pray he continues to shine.

"I am extremely happy for him now that he is back and in fine shape. He has been one of our top players in the last three seasons but unfortunately, he has struggled so much with injuries.

"Let us pray he keeps fit and injury-free because whenever he shines, he will always put the team on top."

Nyamityobora will host the Kasasiro Boys at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara for the second leg showdown.