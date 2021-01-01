Uganda Cup: Busoga United can be dangerous – Vipers SC’s Kajoba

The veteran tactician vows to take a cautious approach as the Venoms start their domestic cup campaign with a home game

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has rallied his team to be mentally prepared for their Uganda Cup Round of 32 first-leg clash against Busoga United at St Mary’s Kitende on Monday.

The Venoms will start their campaign against their fellow Ugandan Premier League side in this year’s competition which is quite unique because only Fufa Big League and Premier League sides will take part because of Covid-19 restrictions, hence drama and surprises are expected to happen.

Vipers are coming into this tie on the back of a 3-0 away league win against UPDF FC at Bombo Military grounds last Friday and are oozing in confidence after regaining top spot in the 16-team league table.

Ahead of the clash, Kajoba has told his charges to be prepared mentally to handle Busoga, a side he termed as dangerous going forward.

“We are happy the boys started the week well but we cannot rest because we have another task before us to complete,” Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“This game will not be that easy, we beat them last December but a lot has changed in their team – they are good going forward and can be dangerous sometimes. So, we have to come hungrier and tougher than we did last time.

“We are happy all our players who have been injured for some time are back and ready to play. Hopefully, their return is timely and will boost the squad’s confidence as we continue the season.”

In a different interview, Kajoba also stressed the importance of Vipers going for a double, insisting their main target is to win the league and also the domestic Cup.

“The boys are very okay, we just trained here today and I think everything is okay and we are ready for tomorrow’s game and definitely our target in Vipers is to win double, that is our target to win double, nothing else in Vipers we have to win double,” Kajoba explained to the club’s Online TV.

On whether he will make changes to the squad being a cup game, Kajoba explained, “No…no…no, we don’t want to change a lot because my target is to give those people who are ready to play tomorrow’s [Monday's] game, because in Vipers we don’t want to change a winning team, we are going to field our team, we have a big squad and we are ready for them.

“I think we are ready and what I also think if we win tomorrow [Monday], then we will go to Jinja to finish up the game and qualify to the next round.”

The Venoms were knocked out by Kajjansi United at this stage in the last Uganda Cup edition, and they will be determined to get past the Jinja-based side this time around.

Meanwhile, Busoga are coming into this game with four back-to-back wins in the league, they have bounced back quite well from some disappointing results earlier, and the 2-0 win over Onduparaka FC last time out will give them a lot of confidence to Abbey Kikomeko’s men ahead of the clash.