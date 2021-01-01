Uganda Cup: BUL FC outwit Black Power FC, Mbale Heroes appoint Kheri

The Jinja club progressed after winning both the first and the second leg encounters of the domestic tournament

BUL FC have progressed to the Uganda Cup Round of 16 after beating Black Power FC 3-1 in the second leg tie on Thursday in Jinja.

Joseph Ssemujju, Peter Oketch and Robert Mukonghotya scored for BUL to ensure they progressed courtesy of a 5-1 aggregate score against Black Power.

Ssemujju would have opened the scoring in the 15th minute but he missed the target from close range. Five minutes later he made amends and broke the deadlock in favour of the hosts.

The forward had a chance to make it 2-0 but his effort hit the side netting in the 23rd minute as BUL looked settled and more determinant than a side they defeated 2-0 in the first leg at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe two days ago.

In the 25th minute, Oketch scored the second for BUL before Deogratius Ojok failed to stretch the lead further at the half-hour mark. At half time, the Jinja club was leading by an aggregate of 4-0.

Dennis Mugulusi and Dennis Oola were introduced by BUL in the 46th minute for Peter Onzima and Oketch respectively.

Douglas Bithum was injured in the 65th minute and Mukonghotya replaced him while Ssemujju was withdrawn for Anwar Ntege. Mukonghotya scored the third goal as BUL took a commanding lead in the 86th minute after Black Power had denied them a clean sheet when they scored in the 82nd minute from a penalty by Michael Siwa.

Meanwhile, Mbale Heroes FC have appointed Hassan Kheri as the new head coach to replace Bobic Odawa after the loss to Gaddafi FC in the Uganda Cup.

Odawa had overseen four games in which they ended up losing three. Kheri has laid down his plans of helping the club pick good results in future games.

"The main thing we have here is the history of this club," the new coach said according to Sports Nation. "Mbale Heroes are a historical club which has been in Uganda, playing in the Super League then, winning the Uganda Cup but didn’t represent the country due to a lack of money.

"But now Fifa and Caf came up with a procedure of sponsoring each team that wins and that is why Proline FC were able to do it last time because of Caf money, not Fufa money because it is doing the same in other countries and that is why they put stages in these tournaments if you pass through to another stage, you get a different amount of money.

Article continues below

"And I thank Fufa that it has introduced it in the Uganda Cup where the winner gets Ush50 million and each club knocked out at the Round of 32 gets Ush1.5 million but I don’t want us to stop at that.

"We can’t lose to Gaddafi by just one goal. We can turn the theme around and this where Mbale Heroes have a history."

Mbale Heroes came close to earning Premier League promotion but lost 1-0 to Kitara in the playoffs last season.