Uganda Cup: Express FC have advantage vs Kyetume FC despite draw – Bbosa

The Ugandan tactician remains unmoved despite the Red Eagles coming out with a draw in their first leg of their Round of 32 clash in the domestic cup

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has maintained they are still in a good position to reach the next stage of the Uganda Cup despite battling to a 2-2 draw against Kyetume FC on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles secured two important away goals in the first leg Round of 32 contest played at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru with midfielder John Byamukama and substitute Erick Kambale notching their goals while Raymond Walugembe and Kaye Ezra scored for the home team.

Despite settling for a draw, coach Bbosa has stated they have the advantage going into the return leg as they managed to score the two goals and promised to rectify mistakes from the match before they meet again.

“Well it was a tough game but we managed to pick up two important away goals,” Bbosa told the club’s official website. “I think the advantage is ours now and we’re going back to correct the mistakes we did today [Tuesday].

“Overall, I think we played well but we can do better in the return leg.”

On his part, midfielder Byamukama was happy to notch his first goal for the club and also echoed coach Bbosa’s sentiments by stating they have the advantage going into the return leg as they scored the two vital away goals.

“First of all I am happy to have scored my first goal for the club this season,” Byamukama told the same portal. “It was a really difficult game but we managed to get two important away goals.

“We hope to build from this in the return leg.”

The Red Eagles started on the back foot with Kyetume forward Ezra heading home with only six minutes played after connecting well with Julius Ntambi’s cross on the right.

However, Express responded well seven minutes later with midfielder Byamukama catching Kyetume’s goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa off-guard with a long-range strike, with the game heading into the half-time break at 1-1.

On resumption, Kyetume started pressing, looking for another goal and they took the lead again in the 61st minute through forward Walugembe, who rose highest to head past Denis Otim.

At 2-1 down, Bbosa brought on Kambale and Frank Senyondo for Frank Kalanda and Godfrey Lwesibawa to speed up the attack and it wasn’t long before Kambale made an impact, as he rose the highest to head home skipper Enock Walusimbi’s cross and make it 2-2 in the 76th minute.

The return leg is scheduled for April 10 at Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku.