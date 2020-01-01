Uganda Cranes to return on Tuesday after two-week camp in Dubai

The Cecafa champions have been preparing for their Afcon qualifying doubleheader against South Sudan in November

Uganda have completed their camp in Dubai and are expected back in the country on Tuesday, October 13.

The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup defending champions have been camping for the last two weeks in preparation for their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying doubleheader against South Sudan.

"Uganda Cranes officially ended their nine days training camp in Dubai with a class session on Monday, October 12," the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) website confirmed.

More teams

"The team is expected to return back home on Tuesday at 10 am with Joseph Ochaya and Jamal Salim who will later connect to their respective clubs while the rest of the foreign-based players will fly direct to their clubs from Dubai."

Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA) chairman who doubles up as a Fufa Executive Committee Member, Ronnie Kalema has revealed what the team wants to achieve.

"Our vision is becoming the number one football nation in Africa on and off the pitch," the former referee said.

"The world of football has changed dramatically over the last few decades, and every country faces its own challenges in coping with these changes. If we want to promote the game in Uganda, we must be ready to meet the needs of our strategy as Fufa.

"This is the idea behind the Pro Agenda programme that offers such a vast array of different possibilities to enhance the capacity of the national team staff.

"All internal football stakeholders of Fufa ought to know what’s going on at Fufa so as to have a sense of belonging and accountability to one another."

Meanwhile, the federation has confirmed the dates for the Fufa Big League and Regional League play-offs.

"The Fufa Big League play-offs will kick off on the 18th and end on the 21st of October 2020," the federation confirmed.

Article continues below

"Four teams; Kitara FC, Kataka FC, Kiboga Young, and Ndejje University FC are vying for the final promotion slot to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

"The Regional League play-offs commence on 22nd October until 6th November 2020 with 16 teams battling for four slots to the [Fufa Big League]."

The matches will be played at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.