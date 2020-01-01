Uganda Cranes' Ssozi set to miss Chan

The midfielder is set to be out for about two months owing to a knee injury

Uganda Cranes will miss the services of midfielder Yusuf Ssozi during Chan Competition scheduled for April 2020 in Cameroon.

The Police FC player has been nursing a niggling knee injury which has seen him miss a big chunk of the Ugandan Premier League, especially in the second half. The last time the midfielder was involved was in the 2-1 loss against Wakiso giants on January 11.

"We thought it wasn’t going to take long but it appears he got a tear on the meniscus," Police coach Abdallah Mubiru was quoted by Kawowo.

"He is still out for 6-8 weeks according to the medical team," he added.

Ssozi played an important role for Uganda to qualify for the bi-annual competition. The tournament will start on April 4 to 25th in West Africa country.

The Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup defending champions will be making a fifth appearance in Africa's second-tier competition.

In the last edition, Morocco defeated Nigeria 4-0 to be crowned. Sudan finished third after defeating Libya 4-2 in the penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regular time.