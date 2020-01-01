Uganda Cranes' Ssozi set to miss Chan
Uganda Cranes will miss the services of midfielder Yusuf Ssozi during Chan Competition scheduled for April 2020 in Cameroon.
The Police FC player has been nursing a niggling knee injury which has seen him miss a big chunk of the Ugandan Premier League, especially in the second half. The last time the midfielder was involved was in the 2-1 loss against Wakiso giants on January 11.
"We thought it wasn’t going to take long but it appears he got a tear on the meniscus," Police coach Abdallah Mubiru was quoted by Kawowo.
"He is still out for 6-8 weeks according to the medical team," he added.
Ssozi played an important role for Uganda to qualify for the bi-annual competition. The tournament will start on April 4 to 25th in West Africa country.
The Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup defending champions will be making a fifth appearance in Africa's second-tier competition.
In the last edition, Morocco defeated Nigeria 4-0 to be crowned. Sudan finished third after defeating Libya 4-2 in the penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regular time.