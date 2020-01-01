Uganda coach Mubiru confident Bayo will succeed at Ashdod FC

The former Venoms striker joined his high school teammate Timothy Awany at the Israeli club and the tactician has welcomed the transfer

Uganda national team assistant coach Abdalla Mubiru is confident Fahad Bayo made the right call to join Ashdod FC and will succeed at the club.

The Uganda international joined the Israeli side after he scored 12 goals for eventual champions Vipers SC after joining them from Buildcon FC in 2019.

Mubiru hopes Bayo’s high school teammate Timothy Awany will help him settle fast at Ashdod. Mubiru, Bayo and Awany worked together at Kibuli SS from Homeland College in Lugazi and later on went to win a National Schools crown.

“If he is to progress further in his career then this is the right age and time,” Mubiru said of Bayo’s move in an interview with Daily Monitor.

“He played alongside [Timothy] Awany and was one of those that helped Allan Okello settle into our high school team.

“There comes a time when a player establishes himself in this case like Bayo has done as a centre forward. He makes life difficult for the opposition with his movement with or without the ball.”

Meanwhile, Vipers striker Muhammad Shaban has promised fans better performances when the 2020/21 season begins.

Shaban has been injured since April 2019 as the club went ahead to win the UPL title after 24 matches.

“The fans should forget the old me,” Shaban told the club’s website.

“There is a different Shaban coming, a better one who will play with more purpose and drive. I have kept them waiting because of injury but I am going entertain them.

“I promise to do my best for both club and country if I am recalled again, InshAllah [God willing].”

The 22-year-old is confident signing for Vipers will ensure he will rejoin the national team.

“Yes, yes because I am working tirelessly to see that I come back as a different player, not the previous one,” he added.

“I want to hit the ground running and get more playing time as soon as the 2020/21 football season kicks off.”

Shaban also explained how he felt when he missed the chance to represent Uganda in the African Cup of Nations in 2019 despite being a member of the 2017 squad.

“Every player dreams to don the national stripe and play for their birth countries and for me it was the injury that ruled me out,” the forward concluded.

“Though I was very happy watching the boys playing good football and we deserved to go further than the Round of 16.”

Shaban has played for Onduparaka FC, KCCA FC and Raja Casablanca before.