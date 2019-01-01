Uganda coach Khalifa summons 30 players for Cecafa U17 championship

The Cranes coach has included three players from the recent Cecafa tournament which was held in Tanzania

The Uganda U17 girls national team head coach Ayub Khalifa has summoned a provisional squad of 30 players that will commence preparations for the inaugural Cecafa U17 Girls championship slated for December 9-18 at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

According to New Vision, Khalifa who recently won the Cosafa U17 Girls trophy in Mauritius has included strikers Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba and Kawempe Muslim’s Margret Kunihira in his squad.

The trio was part of the Crested Cranes (Senior Women's football) which finished third in the recently concluded Cecafa Women's Challenge Cup in Dar-es-salaam.

Article continues below

Gloria Namugerwa, Brenda Munyana, Mercy Amoding, Immaculate Odalu, Nasabu Nakate, Lydia Mirembe and Zulaika Ngamita are the new faces that were not part of the Cosafa team.

Hosts Uganda are in Group A with Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Sudan while Group B has Tanzania, Burundi and Djibouti.

Other players summoned are; Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Gillian Akadinda (Olila HS), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim), Precious Atwiine (Upper Hill Col), Cissy Kabarwani (King of Kings), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs HS), Zaitun Namaganda (Tagy HS), Moureen Nangozi (Mukono HS), Bira Nadunga (Olila HS), Summaya Komuntale (King of Kings), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim SS), and Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs). Esther Adokole (Amus College), and Zaina Nadede (Amus College), Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS), and Nasasira Gift (Gadafi Integrated HS).