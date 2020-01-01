Uganda cancels last season's domestic cup, teams to share prize money

The local federation have cancelled the knockout competition, which had reached the Round of 16, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has officially cancelled the domestic Cup for last season.

The knockout competition, which is sponsored by Stanbic Bank, had reached the Round of 16 when it was prematurely stopped after Uganda registered their first case of coronavirus in mid-March.

Though Fufa has listed the competition as among the ones to resume after President Yoweri Museveni lifted the ban on sporting activities and social gatherings, the federation has now confirmed that the competition will remain cancelled but teams which had progressed to the Round of 16 will share the prize money.

“Among the competitions hinted about was an update about the 46th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup,” Fufa said in a statement published on their official website. “Fufa had cancelled the 2019/20 season of the Uganda Cup declaring it null and void with no winner due to the continued Covid-19 restrictions on sports.

“A subsequent press conference held at Fufa House in Mengo, Kampala on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, indicated that despite the Cup cancellation, the main sponsors Stanbic Bank will honour its commitment by paying prize monies to clubs that had progressed to the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals.”

The press conference was attended by the Fufa CEO Edgar Watson, Fufa Executive Committee Member Hamid Juma, Fufa Deputy CEO- Football Decolas Kiiza, and the communications director Ahmed Hussein.

Speaking at the press conference, Stanbic Bank marketing manager Daniel Ogong further recommitted the bank’s desire to associate with Fufa and the Uganda Cup in particular.

‘As an organization, we do believe that football and sports, in general, are part of society. We, therefore, believe in financing businesses and impressions, education and sport,” explained Ogong.

“Sport, in general, has the potential to employ millions. The Uganda Cup is the oldest football competition in the country as it has had its ups and downs. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic for this edition, the money will be issued to the clubs at the earliest time possible."

Fufa CEO Edgar Watson was excited for Stanbic Bank to pay the clubs at such a material time when most clubs have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I wish to extend my appreciation for this gesture from our sponsors Stanbic Uganda. At this time when all clubs are struggling for incomes, we really appreciate for this gesture. We intend to upgrade the Uganda Cup competition with other partners and broadcast live.”

On his part, Kiiza confirmed that there will be no winner because of the pandemic, and KCCA was picked by the Executive Committee to represent the country at the 2020 Caf Confederation Cup.

“The prevailing conditions brought by the Covid-19 pandemic fought the Uganda Cup to the cancelled. The decision of KCCA to represent the country at the Confederation Cup was purely based on the powers granted by the Fufa Executive,” Kiiza stated.

The six teams that qualified for the last 16 and will receive UGX 6 million are Proline FC, KCCA FC, Kyetume FC, Light SS FC, Kitara FC, Kataka FC.

The six teams which were knocked out at the Round of 16 and will each receive UGX 3 million are Kiboga Young FC, Dove FC, Maroons FC, UPDF FC, Tooro Utd FC, and Free Stars FC while the four teams yet to play their Round of 16 matches will share the prize money for their ties.

They include URA FC vs Wakiso Giants and SC Villa vs Mbarara City, who will each pocket UGX 1.5 million.