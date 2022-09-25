Where to watch UEFA Nations League - Live stream & TV channels for England, Scotland & Wales fixtures

How to watch and stream England, Scotland & Wales on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

The 2022-23 Nations League is approaching the final matchday of the league phase as promotion and relegation battles are about to get real.

Gareth Southgate's are demoted for the first time in the history of the competition as they have failed to win either of their League A Group 3 games, with Wales also in danger of dropping back to League B following their promotion in the last campaign.

It will be England and Wales' last set of games before their trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, where they will face each other in Group B, while Scotland lost 3-1 to Ukraine in the semi-final play-off.

Scotland still have a good chance of climbing into League A, but need to finish on top in their group.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the games on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

How to watch England on TV & live stream online

The Three Lions will play the Nations League from League B next season as a result of the solitary goal defeat at the hands of reigning Euro champions Italy. England had begun their campaign with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary before successive draws against Germany and Italy, and another loss to Hungary by a worse margin of 4-0.

Date Kick-off Fixture U.S. TV channel + stream UK TV channel + stream India TV channel + stream Sep 26 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 27) England vs Germany fubo TV Channel 4 / All 4 Sony Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV

How to watch Scotland on TV & live stream online

Scotland stay atop Group B1 after a 2-1 win over Ireland on Saturday despite Ukraine beating Armenia 5-0 on account of Steve Clark's men beating The Blue and Yellow 3-0 last Wednesday before facing the same team again in their final Matchday that will decide who makes it to League A.

Date Kick-off Fixture U.S. TV channel + stream UK TV channel + stream India TV channel + stream Sep 27 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 28) Ukraine vs Scotland fubo TV Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app Sony Six SD & HD / SonyLIV

How to watch Wales on TV & live stream online

Promoted in the previous season, Wales are set to join England in League B after the 1-0 defeat to Poland on Sunday. Rob Page's men will now prepare for the 2022 World Cup where they will face USA, Iran and England from Group B after failing to win a single game in the Nations League this season.

Date Kick-off Fixture U.S. TV channel + stream UK TV channel + stream India TV channel + stream Sep 25 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 26) Wales 0-1 Poland fubo TV Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app Sony Six SD & HD / SonyLIV

