How to buy UEFA Champions League tickets: prices, teams and information

-The peak of European club football, the UEFA Champions League represents the pinnacle of world-class football. Starting in the depths of regular pre-season with its qualifying rounds and stretching through to the final day of continental club action, it remains among the game's most prestigious prizes.

With fixtures announced, and a road to glory mapped out for each club looking to get their hands on one of the world's most prestigious football trophies, fans can now start planning their Champions League trips. From North London to Barcelona, this year's Champions League will take fans across Europe as they hope to witness a part of football history, but how can you get Champions League tickets?

GOAL walks you through everything, from where to buy them to how much they'll cost and what you can expect to see across the coming season.

Where to buy UEFA Champions League tickets

Apart from the final, you cannot buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition.

To purchase UEFA Champions League tickets, you must visit the individual club website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there.

In addition, you may be able to purchase tickets to fixtures through second-hand retailers, such as StubHub. If you want to buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League final, check UEFA's official channels for further information.

How much are UEFA Champions League tickets?

The price for UEFA Champions League tickets varies depending on a myriad of factors, including the clubs involved, the location of the fixture, and the round it takes place in. For example, a quarter-final featuring Real Madrid will cost far more than a group stage featuring Bologna.

Their club will typically set prices for UEFA Champions League tickets at the start of a season for the league stages. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location, and demand.

For those looking to go to the UEFA Champions League final, tickets are sold through UEFA's official website, but only to those selected in a ballot. At the same time, most regular options may also only be available to season ticket holders and club members. Be sure to know what you are eligible to purchase when you look for tickets.

How do I enter the UEFA Champions League final ballot?

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final - set to be held at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany - is not yet currently open for applications.

However, interested parties are advised to keep their eye on UEFA's official website for further information.

Who will compete in the UEFA Champions League?

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League will see 36 teams compete in the league phase, in what will be the first edition under the new format.

True to its name, it is filled with several of Europe's biggest clubs, from title holders Real Madrid and Bundesliga winners Bayer Leverkusen through Serie A champions Inter and serial victors Real Madrid.

Below, you can find the list of clubs that will participate in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League league phase

Country Club England (4) Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man City Spain (4) Atletico de Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Real Madrid Germany (5) Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Stuttgart Italy (5) Atalanta, Bologna, Inter, Juventus, Milan France (4) Brest, Lille, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain Austria (2) Salzburg, Sturm Graz Netherlands (2) Feyenoord, psv eindhoven Portugal (2) Benfica, Sporting CP Belgium (1) Club Brugge Croatia (1) GNK Dinamo Czechia (1) Sparta Praha Scotland (1) Celtic Serbia (1) Crvena Zvezda Slovakia (1) Slovan Bratislava Switzerland (1) Young Boys Ukraine (1) Shakhtar Donetsk

How to buy Manchester City tickets in the UEFA Champions League

You can purchase UEFA Champions League tickets to watch Manchester City through the club's official website or StubHub. For more information, visit our Manchester City UEFA Champions League ticket guide.

How to buy Arsenal tickets in the UEFA Champions League

You can purchase UEFA Champions League tickets to watch Arsenal through the club's official website or StubHub. You can visit our guide to Arsenal UEFA Champions League tickets for more information.

Where can I buy UEFA Champions League tickets?

When fixtures are announced, you can buy UEFA Champions League tickets through official club websites.

Can I buy a multi-ticket package for UEFA Champions League matches?

In some cases, you can buy a multi-ticket package for UEFA Champions League matches depending on the club, allowing you to follow them across all their group-stage home matches.

