UEFA discussing Champions League reform with clubs, Bayern chief Rummenigge confirms

With the potential European Premier League in the headlines, Europe's top club competition could be set for some changes in the near future

UEFA is in talks with clubs over potential reforms to the Champions League, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed.

The future of European club football is in the spotlight after reported plans for a ‘European Premier League’ – which would likely replace the Champions League – hit the headlines this week.

Rummenigge claimed not to know anything about these plans, which are said to be backed by Liverpool and Manchester United, and he suggesed that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is also in the dark.

“I don’t know anything yet. I have talked to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin just today,” Rummenigge told Sky Sports.

“We both don't know about it so I cannot give you an enlightening opinion on whether it is a serious approach or just fake news.

“I told Aleksander Ceferin that we are very happy with the Champions League. A reform is being discussed at the moment and the ideas brought in by UEFA are interesting for everyone; for the clubs, for the fans, and for the TV broadcasters. That all sounds very positive.”

FIFA is reported to be supportive of the proposals, though president Gianni Infantino said he ‘isn’t interested’ in the idea when asked about it. UEFA is said to be in opposition but Rummenigge isn’t sure the two federations would take such opposing views.

“I cannot imagine FIFA and UEFA are working against each other,” he said. “The two presidents have an unstressed and harmonious relationship. No, I don't think that is possible.”

Bayern are the current holders of the Champions League thanks to their 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in August, and they began their title defence in imperious form on Wednesday.

Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso scored as Bayern ran riot in a 4-0 home with over Atletico Madrid.

“Our game was good tonight,” manager Hansi Flick told reporters afterwards. “It was a tough task but we passed it. We were efficient today and I am very satisfied. It is very important to win that first game.

“We were physically present. That was important, to be there, to win those one-on-one situations. We had a game plan and we applied it, scoring four beautiful goals.

“We can be satisfied with it and that is what matters. We really, really wanted to win the first game today.”