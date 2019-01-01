UEFA with an assist for India ahead of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

With the UEFA Assist programme, president Aleksander Ceferin is looking forward to helping football grow outside Europe...

With the UEFA Assist programme, the European football administrative body is facilitating India's preparations to host the U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 by organizing the country's first-ever international women's football tournament in Mumbai.

The India U-17 women's team has played against Sweden and Thailand in a first of its kind three-nation tournament which kicked off on Monday at the Mumbai Football Arena. Thomas Dennerby's side lost to Sweden in their first game before defeating Thailand to enter the final scheduled on December 19. They'll take on Sweden once again to compete for the trophy.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is looking forward to the development of football outside Europe and believes it is the body's duty to assist other confederations and member associations in the development process.

"UEFA aims to work as much as possible in the development of football, and I feel it is our duty to assist other confederations and their member associations by sharing our experience, expertise and knowledge so they can reach their goals," said Čeferin.

"We are looking forward to helping them grow football in their continents and also to participating in the development of the game outside Europe."

The UEFA ASSIST programme provides support for member associations and confederations in four specific areas – education and knowledge-sharing, development of youth football, supporting infrastructure projects and assisting UEFA's member associations.

"This initiative in India is part of the UEFA ASSIST programme, which aims to share knowledge and best practice and to offer assistance to UEFA's sister confederations and their member associations," said UEFA's head of national associations' international relations Eva Pasquier.

"In this context, the tournament in Mumbai will provide opportunities for talented young players to gain experience playing in a competitive environment, while also learning about different cultures which will broaden their footballing education on and off the pitch."